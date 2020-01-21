Oppo Find X2 Tipped To Feature Sony’s New 48MP Camera Sensor News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Find X2 is the next flagship from the Chinese brand besides the Reno 3. The handset has been tipped to arrive in the Q1 2020, but its official launch details have been kept under the wraps. The handset has been earlier leaked with an under-display camera technology; however, the company itself put those rumors to rest. Now, a new leak reveals its primary camera details.

Oppo Find X2 Camera Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 is likely to be equipped with one of the Sony's upcoming camera sensor, i.e, Sony IMX708 and Sony IMX689. This information is revealed by a Chinese tipster known as Digital Chat Station.

The tipster didn't reveal which sensor the device will equip, however, he did mention some of the specifications of the upcoming Sony sensors. The new Sony lenses are said to be the CMOS sensors which will have a larger size compared to the IMX686.

The tipster also noted that the upcoming Sony sensors will be used by other popular Chinese brands like Huawei and OnePlus. Apart from this, there is no other hardware feature revealed via the new leak.

Oppo Find X2 Rumored Hardware And Software Features

The Oppo Find X2 has been previously leaked with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. But, its RAM and storage configuration have been undisclosed. The handset is said to bring some major upgrades over the Find X.

The company also cleared that due to issues in making the smartphone ready for mass-production is one of the major reasons for it to drop the under-display camera technology. Some leaks have also suggested a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 1,440 x 3,168 pixels resolution.

It remains to be seen of Oppo uses a punch-hole design as the upcoming Reno 3 or a pop-up selfie camera module as its predecessor. Notably, the renders and full specifications are yet to hit the rumor mill. We will keep you posted with the latest information on the same.

