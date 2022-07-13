Oppo Find X5 Pro, Find N2 Launch Tipped For August; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has many new products lined up for launch, including the hyped Oppo Reno8 series in India. At the same time, flagship phones under the Find X and Find N series are also tipped to launch in the coming weeks. A new leak suggests that the Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N2, and even the Oppo Watch 3 will launch soon.

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N2 Launch Tipped

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims the Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset would launch in August. To note, the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G debuted in the global market back in 2021. Oppo is now revamping the smartphone to relaunch the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G with the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor.

Rumors claim this would be a special edition phone, just like the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition. The tipster also talks about other Oppo gadgets incoming. This includes Oppo's expansion in the foldable market with a clamshell design. Codenamed 'Dragonfly', this would be Oppo's competition against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

Additionally, the tipster talks about the successor to the Oppo Find N. This is the alleged Oppo Find N2 with the codename White Swan. The tipster says the Oppo Find X5 Pro would debut first in August after which, the new foldable phones would arrive.

Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Find N2 India Launch

Presently, the Oppo Find X2 is the only Find phone that's available in India. We had a chance to review the Oppo Find X5 Pro 5G and found it to be unmatchable in terms of design, performance, and even design. The upgraded Find X5 Pro would likely upgrade the MariSilicon X NPU for advanced camera capabilities.

On the other hand, we also reviewed the Oppo Find N foldable phone and found it to be quite impressive. Oppo's venture into the foldable segment is commendable, and we can expect several upgrades on the Oppo Find N2 and the clamshell fold phone.

In related news, the tipster also says Oppo's ColorOS 13 software upgrade will also arrive in the coming months. The Oppo Watch 3 and the Oppo Band 2 are also expected to debut later this year. Presently, it's unclear if these gadgets would arrive in India.

Best Mobiles in India