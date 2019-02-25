ENGLISH

    Oppo Foldable Smartphone teased: Comes with a dual camera setup

    Oppo Foldable smartphone offers an 8-inch display when unfolded

    Foldable smartphone is the latest trend in the MWC 2019, where companies like Samsung, Huawei, Alcatel have already working on foldable smartphones. Now, Oppo also has joined the bandwagon of foldable smartphones.

    Oppo's VP Brian Shen has officially confirmed that the company is working on a foldable smartphone, and he has also shared a bunch of photos of the prototype. It is a working prototype, running on Oppo's own ColorOS on top of Android OS.

    Looks a lot like the Huawei Mate X

    Now, there are two types of foldable smartphones in the market. Samsung's Galaxy Fold has an in-fold display, and other sets of foldable smartphones, including the Oppo's prototype, has an out-fold display, which is similar to the Huawei Mate X.

    The Oppo's offering looks a lot like the Huawei Mate X with a size chin to house all the camera sensors and buttons. Oppo is yet to update the specifications of the smartphone.

    Considering the competition, the Oppo foldable smartphone is expected to come with a top of the line specifications (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and more). Unlike the Oppo Find X, the foldable smartphone does not feature a popup selfie camera.

    Just like most of the foldable smartphones, the Oppo foldable smartphone is expected to cost at least the double that of the typical flagship smartphone from 2019. Oppo has confirmed that the device will go into mass production in the future with no timeline mentioned. As these are the first generation device, these smartphones might come with some issues, which will be solved with the future models, and the price of the foldable smartphones is expected to remain premium at least for the next few years.

    What are your thoughts on the Oppo's foldable smartphone, or about the foldable smartphone in general? Is this the next innovation in the smartphone industry? Share your views in the comment box.

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
