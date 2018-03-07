Oppo India has a new address for its headquarters

Oppo, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has now shifted its India headquarters at Cyber City, the hub of Gurgaon, Haryana. The new office is spread across two floors with 430 workstations, for its expat and Indian employees.

According to Oppo, the office with its formal and informal spaces has been designed to ensure that work continues uninterrupted from any corner. Conceptualised by Zhonozhuang Construction (design firm) - the workplace offers flexible seating and cabin less format that would encourage greater collaboration and strengthen engagement. Employees are empowered to select their own seats within their functional neighborhood and outside of that.

Speaking on the landmark occasion, Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director of Oppo India, said, "It's a proud moment for us and gives us immense pleasure to invest in our India headquarters. We are excited and looking forward to an open and fun work environment, allowing employees to enjoy their workplace and be more productive."

"The new workplace is yet another landmark for Oppo in India after our facilities in Noida and Greater Noida, UP and is in line with our commitment to Make in India. The new office is vibrant, colorful and is a welcome shift from the usual office set-up to an absolute barrier-free, flexible seating options across levels," he added.

The office-cum-retail complex of Cyber City is located next to Cyber Hub in Sector 24, Gurgaon. The eight storey structure has 53,018 sq ft of built-up area and houses other leading corporates like American Express, Google, and Oracle to name a few. Some of the top attractions in the new office are Cafeteria and Gym.

Besides focusing on high-quality products, Oppo's success can also be attributed to the fact that they understand consumer demands and take feedback seriously. In the Indian market, Oppo has been expanding its presence through Point of Sales and after-sales service centers for giving its consumers a better and customized experience.

Successful marketing campaigns targeted towards reaching out to the young consumers through platforms like Bollywood, Cricket and Entertainment have also driven the brand to gain higher recognition in the Indian market.