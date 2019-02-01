Oppo K1 will be launched in India on February 6

Lately, Oppo has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in India. The same has been confirmed by a microsite dedicated for this device. The microsite has posted a teaser hinting that the upcoming device will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Well, the talk is about the Oppo K1, which was launched in China back in October 2018.

Previously, Flipkart teased that the Oppo K1 will arrive in India early in February. Now, the microsite confirms that the launch will happen on February 6 at 12 PM. It also teases that the smartphone will arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor and will carry an unbelievable price tag.

Expected price in India

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact price of the Oppo K1 in India. But we can expect it to be priced in line with its Chinese pricing. In the home market, this smartphone was launched in two variants - the base model with 4GB RAM priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,000) and the high-end model with 6GB RAM priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000).

The device was unveiled in two color gradient color options such as Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red. We are yet to see if both these options will be available in India. Also, its availability details remain unknown though we expect it to go on sale exclusively via Flipkart.

Oppo K1 specifications and features

Oppo K1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. This smartphone bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device has a waterdrop notch and 91% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, it makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of this smartphone include a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor along with LED flash. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor. Besides these, there are connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and dual-SIM support. A 3600mAh battery powers the device from within.