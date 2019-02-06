ENGLISH

Oppo K1 launch in India today at 12:00PM: How to Watch live stream

Oppo K1 is expected to be the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor

    Oppo is all set to launch its first online exclusive smartphone in India. The company is all set to launch the Oppo K1, which will be available exclusively on Flipkart. The Oppo K1 is also expected to be the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The launch event of the Oppo K1 is scheduled to happen on the 6th of February 2019 @ 12:00 PM. Here is everything you need to know about the first Oppo smartphone launch of 2019.

    Watch the live stream here

    Price and availability

    The Oppo K1 is already available in China for 1599 Yuan or Rs 16,000. The device is expected to launch in India at a similar price tag. The device will be a Flipkart exclusive model and is expected to go on sale by the end of this week.

    Oppo K1 specifications

    The Oppo K1 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The USP of the Oppo K1 is the in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the one seen on the Vivo V11 Pro or OnePlus 6T.

    The smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Octa-core chipset with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage on the base variant. The company is also expected to launch a high-end variant of the Oppo K1 with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

     

    The device will have dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The Oppo K1 has a dual camera setup on the back with a16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will house a 25 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The Oppo K1 has a 3600 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom ColorOS 5.2 skin.

    The Oppo K1 offers similar features as of the Vivo V11 Pro for the most part. As the company has already promised, the Oppo K1 will be priced under Rs 20,000, and the device will be at least Rs 5,000 cheaper than the Vivo's counterpart.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
