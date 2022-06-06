Oppo K10 5G Indian Variant’s Processor, Color Models Revealed; Launch Date & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Oppo K10 5G smartphone is all set to be launched on June 8 in the Indian market. The event of the device will be live-streamed on the brand's social media channels at 12 pm. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed a few details regarding the design, color variants, and processor of the upcoming Oppo K10 5G smartphone.

The Oppo K10 5G for Indian consumers will be different from the model launched in China in April. Instead of a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera, the Indian variant will be offering a waterdrop notch instead. Also, the phone will be providing just two cameras as compared to three sensors found on the Chinese version. In addition, the Indian Oppo K10 5G will have a boxy design instead of a curved back panel.

The Oppo K10 5G will be available in India in two color models - Black and Sky Blue. The phone will be offering a large square camera module on the top-left corner, which will house the two sensors and a dual-LED flash unit. The company has also confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, instead of the Dimensity 800 Max that powers the Chinese variant.

Oppo K10 5G Indian Model Specifications, Features

If the reports are to be believed, the Oppo K10 5G's Indian variant will be arriving with 8GB of RAM. The device will also support RAM expansion by up to 5GB by utilizing the 128GB internal storage. The phone is tipped to boot ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 12. The handset is expected to come with a 6.56-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K10 5G is said to have a 48MP primary camera module on the back, which will be accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device will be offering an 8MP camera. The phone is also expected to offer a large 5,000 mAh battery, which will support 33W fast charging technology. The pricing details of the handset are not available at the moment.

Oppo Reno 8 Series Is Also Coming To India Soon

Apart from the Oppo K10 5G, the company is also expected to launch the Reno 8 series of smartphones in the Indian market very soon. The device has completed the Indian BIS approval process stage, which suggests an imminent launch in the country. We will have more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

