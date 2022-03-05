Oppo K10 Clears 3C Certification; 80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging, MediaTek 8000 Chipset Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo released a couple of flagships recently. These include the Oppo Reno7 series and the Oppo Find X5 series. The brand is all set to expand its product offering with a new device, namely the Oppo K10. The alleged Oppo K10 was recently spotted on the Chinese 3C listing, confirming its battery and fast charging prowess.

Oppo K10 Gets 3C Certification

Rumors of the Oppo K10 have been around for a while now. The alleged smartphone was spotted on the Chinese 3C certification with the model number PGIM10. The device also appeared with the charge that packed the model number VCB8JACH, which confirms 80W fast charging support or Oppo's SuperVOOC support.

From the looks of it, the upcoming Oppo K10 will be a premium mid-range smartphone. The 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support is going to be its key highlight along with powerful cameras and an immersive display. The Oppo K10 will likely be limited to the Chinese market but will be rebranded before arriving in the global markets.

Oppo K10 Features: All We Know So Far

The Oppo K10 is said to pack the Dimensity 8000 chipset. This would make the upcoming Oppo smartphone one of the first few devices to ship with the Dimensity 8000 processor. So far, the upcoming Oppo K10 was suspected to include either the Dimensity 8000 or the Dimensity 8100 chipset.

A new leak by a tipster suggests the phone will get the Dimensity 8000 chipset, which brings in a slightly lower GPU performance when compared to the Dimensity 8100 chipset. Other brands Redmi, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo will also be launching smartphones with the new Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 processors.

For instance, the upcoming Redmi K50 Pro is tipped to pack the Dimensity 8100 chipset. To note, MediaTek announced the first smartphones with the new processor would be arriving sometime by the end of Q1. One can expect the Oppo K10 to launch in the coming weeks. If so, we can also expect official teasers and posters in the coming days. Once the Oppo K10 debuts in China, we can expect a rebranded device to arrive in India.

