Redmi K50 Gaming Breaks Records; Sells Over 70,000 Units During First Flash Sale

Redmi has a sleuth of products lined up for launch this year and it has already made records with its launches. One such device is the Redmi K50 Gaming, which was recently launched in China. According to the latest reports, Redmi K50 Gaming had sold over 70,000 units in the first flash sale in about one minute.

Redmi K50 Gaming At First Sale

Going into the details, an official Weibo post from the brand reveals Xiaomi earned over CNY 280 million (around USD 45 million) in revenue with the new Redmi K50 Gaming. What's even more intriguing is that this happened in about a minute when the Redmi K50 Gaming opened for the first flash sale.

Of course, the entire stock was gone just then, selling over 70,000 units. To note, the Redmi K50 Gaming starts from CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 39,000), making it a premium smartphone with game-centric features. If one does the math, the revenue earned by Xiaomi shows there's a mix of variants that people bought, which comes close to 80,000 units.

Redmi K50 Gaming Features

The Redmi K50 Gaming is one of the premium smartphones that's arrived in the Chinese smartphone market. It flaunts a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The display also offers a wide DCI-P3 color gamut with support for HDR 10+ and MEMC.

Under the hood, the first phone under the Redmi K50 banner draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. It comes with a huge VC chamber that aids in keeping the smartphone cool even during intense gaming sessions. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and internal storage up to 256GB.

More importantly, Xiaomi has included a 4,7000 mAh battery that comes with 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi claims the Redmi K50 Gaming can be fuelled from 0 to 100 percent in just 17 minutes, which is the similar technology we saw on the Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge.

At the rear, the Redmi K50 Gaming includes a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tele-macro sensor. Plus, there's a 20MP selfie camera in the front. All in all, the Redmi K50 Gaming is an impressive smartphone, which is why it's become a hot-selling unit for the popular Chinese brand.

