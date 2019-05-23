Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera announced starting from Rs. 16,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo K3 is now official and comes in three different storage configurations.

Finally, putting an end to the many rumors and speculations, Oppo has announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Oppo K3 in China. This is the sequel to the Oppo K1 launched last year and it uses the powerful Snapdragon 710 SoC. It comes with highlights such as a pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display.

Oppo K3 has been launched in three different storage configurations. The base variant includes 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The mid-range variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and the high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. These variants are priced at 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000), 1899 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000) and 2299 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,000) respectively.

When it comes to this availability, this Oppo smartphone will be available for pre-order from today in the country. The 6GB RAM variants will go on sale from June 1 while the 8GB RAM variant will be up for grabs later the same month. It will be available in three different colors - Nebula Purple, Farm Black and Morning White.

Oppo K3 specifications and features

Oppo K3 features a metallic frame and a glass back. The smartphone's front is dominated by the 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display has features such as Always-on display, DC dimming and stroboscopic eye protection. The smartphone also has a screen space of 91% and the 6th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under its hood, the K3 makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 710 AIE with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot as well for additional storage space. The device is fueled by a 3765mAh battery with support for 20W rapid charging via Oppo's VOOC 3.0 flash charge.

For imaging, this smartphone has dual cameras at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. There are features such as AI scene detection, AI portrait mode, dual LED flash, handheld night mode, multi-frame noise reduction and Ultra Clear Night View 2.0. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor housed in a pop-up module and it can click stunning AI shots.