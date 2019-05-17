ENGLISH

    Oppo K3 poster is out ahead of May 23 launch

    Oppo K3 specifications have come to light before its unveiling.

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up to take the wraps off a new smartphone called K3 in its home market China. It looks like this one could be the sequel to the Oppo K1. Recently, we came across reports that this smartphone could be unveiled on May 23 in the country. Now, a poster has been shared by the company and this shows the key specifications of the smartphone.

    Oppo K3 poster is out ahead of May 23 launch

     

    The posted shared by Oppo on its official Weibo handle hints that this smartphone could make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. It shows the render of the upcoming smartphone, which confirms the presence of a pop-up selfie camera and an almost bezel-less design.

    Oppo K3 poster leaks

    Besides the pop-up selfie camera, the Oppo K3 appears to feature a dual cameras at the rear with the two lenses stacked vertically at the top center. There is no physical fingerprint sensor hinting that there could be an in-display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

    Leaked specifications

    Recently, the product listing on the China Unicorn library detailed almost all the specifications of this smartphone. The device appears to carry the model number PCGM00. The hardware aspects of the Oppo K3 include an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    The Oppo K3 will be launched in three colors - White, Nebula Purple and Black color variants. It will come with a USB Type-C port and get the power from a 3700mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging, claims the listing. Also, it looks like the smartphone will be similar to the newly launched Realme X smartphone in terms of design. And, it will arrive in three storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 126GB ROM, it adds.

     

    Talking about the pricing, there is no word regarding it though we can expect it to be more expensive than the Realme X.

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
