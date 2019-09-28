Oppo K5 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 8GB RAM Spotted On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is working on a new mid-range smartphone dubbed K5 scheduled to launch next month. The company is also expected to introduce the device along with the Reno Ace in China on October 10. The Oppo K5 has been tipped via leaks and rumors and recently got certified from TENNA. Ahead of its official launch, the device has been spotted on Geekbench. Let's have a look at the details:

Oppo K5 Spotted On Geekbench

The device has been spotted on the benchmarking platform with Oppo PCNM00 model number. The listing corroborates some of the hardware tipped via leaks and rumors recently.

The Oppo K5 Geekbench listing suggests an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset. The listing does not reveal the storage but confirms 8GB RAM configuration. It is seen with Android Pie OS topped with Color OS 6.0 skin. As for the benchmark scores, the device logged 2,508 points in the single-core test and 6,762 points in the multi-core tests.

Oppo K5 Expected Specifications And Features

The Oppo K5's specifications and features have been tipped by TENNA listing. The device is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The smartphone will be available in three color options - blue, green, and white. The device will pack a quad-camera setup at the rear which is likely to sport a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP 4CM macro-lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The waterdrop notch will accommodate a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling. It is likely to come pre-installed with Android Pie OS topped with a Color OS user interface.

As for the connectivity options, it is said to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Rounding of the specification sheet will be a 3,920 mAh battery with the upgraded VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

