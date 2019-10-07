Oppo K5 With VOOC Charge 3.0 Tipped; Here’s How Much It Will Cost News oi-Vivek

Oppo is all set to unveil the successor to its K3 -- the Oppo K5 on October 10th. Besides, the company is also speculated to announce yet another flagship smartphone from the Reno lineup -- the Oppo Reno Ace. Just a few days before the official announcement, the possible pricing of the Oppo K5 has surfaced online.

According to the leaks, the Oppo K5 will come in multiple memory configurations. The base variant is likely to carry a price tag of 1,799 Yuan (approx Rs. 18,000) and will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Similarly, the high-end variant will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM and is expected to be priced at 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 20,000). Besides, the company might also launch an additional variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

There is also a rumor that the company will include a pair of OPPO MH135 earphones for free for the early adapters.

Oppo K5 Features And Specifications

The Oppo K5 is speculated to be the first smartphone from the K series to flaunt a quad-camera setup, similar to the Realme 5 Pro. The phone is likely to feature a 64MP primary camera sensor from Samsung, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP 4CM macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, the phone will house a 32MP selfie camera with Face Recognition.

The device will flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with a 2.5D tempered glass protection. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC will power the smartphone with ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9 Pie. A phone is likely to draw its juice from a 4,000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Charge 3.0 30W fast charging.

At least on paper, the Oppo K5 seems like a capable mid-range device that can take on the contemporaries from the other Chinese OEMs like Vivo, Redmi, and Realme. As of now, there is no information on the launch of this device in India. Considering the company's track record, the might arrive here in the next few weeks.

Source

Best Mobiles in India