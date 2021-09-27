Oppo K9 Pro With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 60W Charging Announced; Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched a new "K" series phone in China called the K9 Pro. The latest offering from Oppo is driven by the Dimensity 1200 processor which some other recent popular mid-range 5G smartphones are also equipped with. The Poco F3 GT and the OnePlus Nord 2 are amongst the few rivals of the Oppo K9 Pro. Following are the complete specifications and pricing details:

Oppo K9 Pro Key Specifications

The Oppo K9 Pro comes with a tall 6.43-inch display which has a punch-hole positioned on the upper-left corner. The display specifications are 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, 409 PPI pixel density, and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Oppo K9 Pro has a Dimensity 1200 processor. The premium mid-range 5G MediaTek chipset is accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The firmware pre-installed is Android 11 OS wrapped with Color OS 11.3 user interface.

In the camera department, the Oppo K9 Pro features a tripe-lens setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor which has an f/1.7 aperture. The main camera is supported by an 8MP super-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. Oppo has packed the K9 Pro with a 16MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole.

The Oppo K9 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner for security besides the standard Face Unlock feature. It has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging.

Oppo K9 Pro Price, Sale Details

The Oppo K9 Pro can be purchased at an asking price of CNY 2,199 which is roughly around Rs. 25,000 as per Indian currency and the cost of 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model. The device is also announced with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model which will cost CN 2,699 (approx Rs. 30,000). Both these variants are going up for sale in Obsidian Warrior and Glacier Overture colors starting September 30 in China.

Oppo hasn't announced the K9 Pro's official launch timeline for India and the remaining global market. It is worth mentioning the brand has scheduled the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition and F19s' launch in the country today, i.e, September 27. There are chances we get to see some developments related to the K9 Pro's launch in India post that.

