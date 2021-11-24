Oppo K9x With 120Hz Display, Dimensity 900 Chip Spotted; Another Mid-Ranger? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is working on a couple of smartphones set to debut soon. This includes an upcoming flagship, namely the Oppo Reno7 series. At the same time, the brand is working on several other smartphones that are tipped to be mid-rangers. One among these is the rumored Oppo K9x, which was spotted at a couple of certification listings.

Oppo K9x Specs Revealed

The alleged Oppo K9x was spotted with the model number PCGM10 and appeared at the Chinese TENAA and 3C certification agencies. The phone was also spotted with the '09-K' branding, suggesting it would debut under the Oppo K9 series. Further, a Chinese tipster suggests this would be arriving in the market as the Oppo K9x smartphone.

Going into the details, the alleged Oppo K9x was on the TENAA certification was spotted measuring measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.8mm and weighing 191 grams. The upcoming Oppo phone will launch with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB options paired with 128GB and 256Gb storage. Under the hood, the phone is confirmed to run Android 11 with ColorOS custom skin.

Apart from this, the certification suggests the upcoming Oppo K9x will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rumor mill is also abuzz with reports of the upcoming Oppo K9 smartphone. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ display topped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Additionally, the alleged Oppo K9x is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate. More importantly, the phone is said to draw power from the Dimensity 900 chipset paired with a 5,000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. The cameras on the rumored Oppo K9x are said to include a 64MP triple-camera setup at the rear.

Oppo K9x Price: What To Expect?

A Chinese tipster suggests the alleged Oppo K9x will debut on December 12 and will go on sale the sale day. The phone is tipped to arrive with multiple RAM and storage options, starting with 6GB RAM + 128GB mode, costing CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,456).

Other variants are said to be an 8GB RAM + 128GB model and an 8GB RAM + 256GB variant, costing CNY 1,699 (around Rs. 19,785) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,114), respectively. All in all, the upcoming Oppo K9x looks like another mid-ranger coming soon.

