Oppo launches A3s with 19:9 FullView display in India at Rs 10,990

Oppo has launched its A3s budget smartphone for the Indian consumers. The device is a re-branded version of the A5 which was unveiled last week in China. The smartphone comes with AI beautify option which recognizes 296 facial features. It also has a notch on the top of the display.

Oppo A3s specifications

Oppo A3s flaunts a 6.2-inch full view 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It features 87.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon SoC with Adreno 506 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It runs ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

On the optical front, the Oppo A3s comes with dual camera module with a 13MP rear camera, f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 2MP camera with a f/2.4 aperture with LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video call.

The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB OTG. However, the phone misses out on the fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo A3s is fueled by a 4230mAh built-in battery that promises 14 hours of video playback and 11 hours of gaming. The smartphone comes in red, and dark purple color options, and is priced at Rs 10,990. The device will be available on Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm as well as offline stores from July 15.

