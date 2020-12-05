Oppo’s New Patent Reveals Removeable Camera On Smartphone News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone designs are constantly evolving and we get to see some new inventions every year. It looks like Oppo is working on a unique smartphone design, where the camera can be detached from the body. A new patent by the company at the World Intellectual Property Office reveals images where the rear camera can be removed from the back panel.

Oppo Smartphone With Removeable Camera

The patented images showcase a USB Type-C connector that helps re-connect the camera back onto the phone. what's interesting is that this Type-C connector can bend at two angles, which are 90-degrees and 180-degrees. In other words, the camera sensor will act as both the selfie and the rear cameras.

That's not all. Since the camera is made flexible, it is also capable of capturing videos and images at several angles. Further, the camera module itself is seen with two sensors and a pill-shaped LED flash.

What's even more interesting is that the camera sensor and the flexible circuit board come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support for communication. Plus, the patent also showcases a Lithium-ion battery on the camera module, which means that it can also be charged and used independently.

New Oppo Smartphone: What To Expect

Apart from the unique camera module, the Oppo smartphone looks like any other smartphone. The concept is surely unique and intriguing. The detachable camera brings in several possibilities. For one, users can simply upgrade their camera units depending on their requirements, rather than changing their smartphones for enhanced photography.

However, this might be a blow to OEMs who are constantly paving the way for new upgrades. That said, bringing in a detachable camera module on the smartphone also reduces the number of components under the hood. It could bring in even modular, sleek, and lightweight designs - without the camera bump!

Since the design reveals the camera can also act as a selfie camera, the phone will also provide larger screen real estate in notch-less designs. For now, there's no word when the new Oppo smartphone with this design will see the light of day. But till then, we can only wait for new camera technology - at least something like cameras under-display!

