Xiaomi's 3rd Gen In-Display Camera In Mass Production; Will Hit The Market In 2021

When it comes to smartphone camera technology, Xiaomi is one of the front runners. The brand launched the world's first smartphone with a 108MP camera. Now, the company has announced that it has kickstarted the mass production of the 3rd gen in-display camera sensor.

Most of the modern flagship smartphones of 2020 come with a punch-hole cutout to make space for the front-facing camera. Several brands have been working with under-display camera tech and the upcoming ZTE Axon 20 5G is said to be the first commercially available smartphone with this technology.

According to the literature released by Xiaomi, the brand has overcome several issues found on the previous generation in-display cameras. And we can soon expect a flagship Xiaomi smartphone with an in-display camera with a full-screen experience. The company has also confirmed smartphones with this technology will hit the market in 2021.

What's New In 3rd Gen In-Display Camera?

Xiaomi explains that the latest generation of in-display camera technology will not compromise the full-screen effect and the camera uses a self-developed pixel arrangement. So, the camera will be able to offer the level of image clarity as of a conventional selfie camera.

The self-developed pixel arrangement on the 3rd gen in-display camera will allow the light to pass through the sub-pixels so that each pixel can retain the complete RGB sub-pixels. This means all smartphones with an in-display camera will come with an OLED display.

Devices Might Get Expensive

The first generation of smartphones with the 3rd gen in-display camera is likely to be a bit more expensive when compared to smartphones with a regular selfie camera. However, considering the technological advancement, a smartphone with a 3rd gen in-display fingerprint sensor will be expensive for sure.

This means we can finally get flagship smartphones with a full-screen experience without any interference whatsoever.

