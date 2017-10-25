Oppo R11S camera details emerge online before November 2 launch

Oppo is speculated to launch two new smartphones. One is the Oppo F5 on October 26 in the Philippines and November 2 in India. At the same time, the company will also globally unveil the Oppo R11S on November 2. While there is a week for the unveiling of the latter, the specifications of the smartphone are being let out online by several leaks.

The latest one that has hit the web has revealed the camera specifications of the Oppo R11S. Oppo has posted a teaser image on a microblogging site confirming that there will be dual cameras at the rear of the smartphone, claims a GizmoChina report. According to the same, it is revealed that the camera will have a 20MP sensor and a 16MP sensor and both will have f/1.7 aperture.

In addition to the dual rear camera setup, the Oppo R11S is teased to arrive with a 20MP selfie camera at the front. Oppo has tipped that the front camera will feature the intelligent identification system that helps in taking natural looking photos during daytime and clear photos in low-light conditions.

Previously, Oppo had revealed that the R11S will arrive with a 6.01-inch display that will feel like a 5.5-inch screen due to the narrow build with the 18:9 aspect ratio. This screen is said to feature a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. In a previous teaser, it was revealed that the display on the Oppo smartphone will use a technology called Star Screen.

Besides the difference in the display and camera, it is tipped that the other specifications of the Oppo R11S will be identical to those of the Oppo R11 that is already official. The device is expected to get the power from a 4000mAh battery with the VOOC fast charging technology. Also, it is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS that is topped with the company's ColorOS UI. The hardware aspects are believed to comprise of a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory space.

Based on the existing reports, we believe that the Oppo R11S will be a premium mid-range smartphone. We will get to know more details regarding the smartphone when it is launched officially in the next week.

Via: GizmoChina