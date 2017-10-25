Oppo F5 confirmed to come in three variants: F5, F5 6GB and F5 Youth

For the past few weeks, Oppo is hitting the headlines for the upcoming smartphones - the Oppo F5 and R11S. The former has been surfacing in numerous leaks and rumors revealing some key highlights. Even the company has confirmed some the features of this soon to be launched device.

To be specific, the company had confirmed that the Oppo F5 will feature a selfie camera with AI integration. Now, Oppo has confirmed a few more details regarding the upcoming device. Well, Oppo Malaysia has posted a video on its official Instagram page confirming that the smartphone will arrive in three variants - Oppo F5, Oppo F5 6GB, and Oppo F5 Youth.

The video posted by Oppo also confirms that the smartphone will feature the Face unlock capability as in the other selfie-centric smartphones. It also shows that the device can be unlocked with wet hands and gloves as well.

In addition to the video, the previous leaks have also hinted at the presence of three variants of the smartphone. And, it was believed that the device will be launched in Black/Grey, White and Red color options.

Detailing about these variants, it is speculated that the Oppo F5 and Oppo F5 6GB and 6GB RAM will have identical specifications except for the difference in the RAM capacity. These smartphones are said to arrive with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said that these smartphones will have the AI assisted beauty mode. While the 6GB RAM model is said to have 64GB storage space the amount of storage in the 4GB RAM variant is not known.

When it comes to the Oppo F5 Youth, this one is said to be launched with a different processor that could be the Snapdragon 660 SoC. The camera department might make use of a 20MP selfie camera and a 16MP main camera at the rear.

We can get to know more details about the smartphone when it is unveiled on October 26 in the Philippines and on November 2 in India.