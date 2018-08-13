Oppo R17 listed on web with 8GB RAM and 25MP AI front camera

Last week the Oppo R17 was surfaced on the web with an image, and now the company has listed the smartphone on its official website, revealing all the specification of the phone. The Oppo R17 listing also discloses the design and the size of the smartphone. It will also house a notch on the display but the notch seems to be very tiny as compared to other smartphones with a notch.

The listing confirms that the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is capable of unlocking the smartphone in 0.41 seconds. The phone will come with a 6.4-inch display with 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO R17 specifications

The Oppo R17 will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also comes with a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC with Adreno 615 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by an 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory and runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

On the optical front, the listing suggests that the phone will come with dual camera setup with the combination of the 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary rear camera. At the front, the smartphone will house a 25MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor, it also supports 3D Portrait.

The Oppo R17 will also come with an In-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking the phone. It has been expected that the phone will also come with a cheaper variant with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also comes with dual SIM support.

The Oppo R17 is fueled by a powerful 3500mAh battery which supports VOOC Flash charger. The OPPO R17 will come in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple color options with gradient finish.

Moreover, the company has also started teasing the high-end R17 Pro which is said to be coming with triple rear cameras set up. The listing says that the smartphone will be available for order from August 18, so we can safely expect the announcement happening anytime during next week.