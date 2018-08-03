ENGLISH

Oppo F9 aka R17 to come with in-display fingerprint sensor

This could be Oppo’s first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Oppo has been teasing the launch of upcoming mid-range smartphones F9 and F9 Pro in India and other global markets. These smartphones are likely to be dubbed R17 and R17 Pro in the company's home market China. Lately, we came across several details regarding these upcoming Oppo smartphones. Now, there is interesting information that has come into the limelight, thanks to a set of leaked images on Weibo.

    Oppo F9 aka R17 to come with in-display fingerprint sensor

    As per a GizChina report citing fresh images of the Oppo R17 spotted on Weibo, the device would not arrive with a physical fingerprint sensor. Instead, it is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    In-display fingerprint sensor

    The device's front appears to be dominated by the tall display similar to the recent flagship smartphone - Oppo Find X. One of the leaked images hints at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, it appears to show the waterdrop design with a smaller notch on top of the screen and a slim bottom bezel. If this turns out to be true, the Oppo R17 will be the company's first smartphone to flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Glass panel at the rear

    Moving on to its rear, one of the leaked images show the glass back panel. There appear to be dual cameras stacked vertically at the top center of the rear panel. The LED flash unit is seen below the camera arrangement.

    What to expect from Oppo R17

    As of now, the details regarding the Oppo R17 appear to be scarce. A few reports have suggested that the device could feature a 6.3-inch display and get the power from a 3415mAh battery powered by VOOC flash charging support.

    Given that this is none other than the Oppo F9, there are claims that the device might arrive in two color variants with the diamond cut rear panel design. A recent report also hinted that the Oppo F9 aka R17 could be the first smartphone to feature the newly launched Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

    When it comes to the launch date of the smartphone, we got to witness a recent official teaser suggesting that the Oppo F9 will be unveiled on August 15. However, it remains to be seen if the R17, which is the Chinese variant of the F9 will also be launched on the specified date.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
