Oppo R17 Neo with in-display fingerprint sensor announced, priced around Rs. 25,000

Oppo has announced a new smartphone in Japan. Well, this device belongs to the Oppo R17 lineup and is dubbed R17 Neo. Notably, the company launched the R17 back in August in China. Later, the company announced the pricing of the device along with the launch of the R17 Pro with upgraded specifications.

The highlights of the Oppo R17 Neo include the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and more. The smartphone comes with a few changes in its specifications comparison to the other variants.

Oppo R17 Neo specifications

Oppo R17 Neo is fitted with a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has employ an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 1.95GHz clubbed with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The imaging department comprises of a dual-camera setup with 16MP + 2MP cameras at the rear and a 25MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, this Oppo smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual SIM capabilities. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on this smartphone. And, the device gets the power from a 3600mAh battery operating under its hood. On the software side, the Oppo R17 Neo is fueled by Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2.

Oppo R17 Neo price

The R17 Neo can be grabbed on a contract for JPY 3,218 (approx. Rs. 2,100) per month. However, the unlocked variant is priced at JPY 38,988 (approx. Rs. 25,000). However, the official Oppo Japan website doesn't provide any information regarding the pricing and other aspects. It has been launched in Astral Blue and Mocha Red gradient color variants.

Notably, the Oppo R17 was launched for 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,600) and 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,600) for the two variants with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. On the other hand, the Oppo R17 Pro was launched in the company's home market for 4299 yuan (approx. 43,800).

As of now, there is no word regarding the global availability of the Oppo R17 Neo, the latest offering in its lineup. We can expect an official word regarding the same to be announced by the company.