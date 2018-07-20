Buy Oppo Realme 1 and Moto E5 Plus at up to Rs. 2,399 off on Amazon

If you were hunting for a budget smartphone with value for money specifications and features, then you will be spoilt for choice as there are many such devices right now. Two of the latest market entrants are the Oppo Realme 1 and Moto E5 Plus. Now, these smartphones are available at discounted pricing on Amazon India.

Do remember that these smartphones are among the bestsellers in the Indian market and might go out of stock instantly. So, if you want to get benefited from the discount, you need to hurry up to purchase these phones. This is no surprise as the Realme 1 sales crossed 400,000 units in 40 days.

Oppo Realme 1 offers

The high-end variant of the Oppo Realme 1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 13,990 is available at 10% discount on using an ICICI Bank credit card. Eventually, you can save up to Rs. 2,399 on the device. However, to avail this offer, you need to purchase it via EMI payment options.

The Jio 4G users can get up to Rs. 4850 cashback via recharge and ClearTrip vouchers and JioMoney credits. Also, there is an exchange value of Rs. 12,000.

Notably, the package of the Realme 1 will bundle a free screen protector and a phone case. Lucky draw winners can purchase BookMyShow vouchers as well. Non-ICICI card buyers can choose to pay via Bajaj Finserv to get no cost EMI payment benefits.

Moto E5 Plus offers

The Moto E5 Plus was launched last week for Rs. 11,999. This smartphone is also available at 10% discount on purchasing it using an ICICI credit card and choosing EMI payment options. This will take the pricing of the device down to Rs. 10,800. It also comes with a Jio prepaid SIM that will be delivered to your doorsteps and will give 1.2TB of 4G data. Amazon India is offering an exchange value of Rs. 9,000 for the buyers of the Moto E5 Plus.

Are you interested in buying any of these smartphones listed above via this offer? If so, do let us know your choice or what you feel about this offer via the comments section below.