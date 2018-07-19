Oppo Realme 1 India sales surpass 400,000 units in just 40 days

Realme 1 was launched in India in mid-May starting Rs. 8,990 for the base variant. Now, the Oppo sub-brand Realme has announced that the device has surpassed 400,000 units of sales in just 40 days of its launch. Being an Amazon India exclusive, this smartphone has progressed to top the Amazon Bestseller rankings in the past two months with a rating of 4.4.

Oppo launched the Realme sub-brand to compete against the likes of smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The Realme 1 set itself different by featuring a unique design as seen on the Oppo F7 and Oppo A83. The design is complemented by the Solar Red, Diamond Black and limited edition Moonlight Silver color variants.

Oppo Realme 1 variants

The smartphone was launched in three variants - base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 8,990, a mid variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 10,990 and a top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at Rs. 13,990. While the 3GB and 6GB variants were made available soon after the launch, the mid variant with 4GB RAM took a month to be launched in the country.

Notably, some reports suggested that the 3GB RAM variant has memory management issues. Recent software updates brought in features such as optimized battery memory management, optimized 3-way application camera effects and colorful themes. Also, all the variants of the smartphone will receive Android P in the future.

Realme 1 specifications

The sales figure of the Realme 1 isn't surprising as the device comes with enough features for its pricing. Check out the top features of the smartphone from here. Running Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0, the smartphone is fitted with a 6-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. At its core, the device employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

The Realme 1 bestows a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with AI Beauty 2.0 for beautification. The device has AR stickers and Face Unlock. It misses out on a fingerprint sensor at its rear and relies completely on the Face Unlock feature touted to be as fast as 0.1 seconds in unlocking the device.