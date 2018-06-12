Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition will go on sale on June 18

The Realme 1 smartphone was launched by Oppo's sub-brand. This lineup is meant to cater to the needs of the budget smartphone buyers in India. It is an Amazon exclusive sub-brand aimed at competing with the Xiaomi smartphones those are dominating the online sales in the country. Initially, the company launched the 3GB+32GB and 6GB+128GB variants of the smartphone. It teased a 4GB+64GB variant and stated that the same will be made available sometime this month.

Now, the official Realme Twitter account has posted a tweet announcing the launch of the Realme 1 Silver Limited Edition. This model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 10,990. The tweet reads that this Silver Limited Edition model will be available for purchase on June 18. Notably, the 3GB+32GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,990 and the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,990.

Realme 1 specifications

The smartphone from Oppo's sub-brand runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.0. The device adorns a 6-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 84.75%. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. As mentioned above, the Realme smartphone comes in three different RAM and storage configurations.

On the imaging front, the smartphone (Realme 1 top features) sports a 13MP rear camera accompanied by LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. It has Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 for beautification offering 960-point facial recognition and AR stickers. There is Face Unlock, which can unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds but the device misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

The diamond cut design its rear gives the device a premium and distinct look. Besides the premium look, the company claims to have applied stringent quality control by conducting around 10,000 drop tests, 10,000 USB tests and 100,000 button tests to make sure the device is durable.

As it is a limited edition variant, interested buyers of the Realme Moonlight Silver color variant should hurry up to grab hold of the device as the sale debuts next week.