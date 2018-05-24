Realme 1 first sale to happen today on Amazon at 12 PM: Price, offers and more

Oppo's new sub-brand called Realme was announced back in April. The first smartphone to be launched under this brand was launched in India in the last week. Dubbed Realme 1, this smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 8,990 and goes up to Rs. 13,990. The smartphone was launched in three variants of which two will go on sale today via Amazon India at 12 PM. The other variant will be released in the country in a few weeks.

Variants and colors

During the first sale, the Realme 1 will be available in two variants as mentioned above. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be available in the Diamond Black and Solar Red colors. On the other hand, the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available in Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black colors. The mid-variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be released later.

Realme 1 launch offers

The smartphone will be available with a slew of launch offers on Amazon India. There will be a 5% cashback offer on purchases made using SBI Bank cards and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,850. Also, a free screen protector and a free case will be bundled in the box. There will be 80% or up to R. 300 off on Kindle ebooks.

Realme 1 specifications

The smartphone from Oppo's sub-brand runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.0. The device adorns a 6-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 84.75%. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. As mentioned above, the Realme smartphone comes in three different RAM and storage configurations.

On the photography front, the smartphone (Realme 1 first impressions) sports a 13MP rear camera accompanied by LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. It has Oppo's AI Beauty 2.0 for beautification offering 960-point facial recognition and AR stickers. There is Face Unlock, which can unlock the phone in 0.1 seconds but the device misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

The connectivity aspects include dual 4G VoLTE, dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot supporting additional storage. The Realme 1 gets the power from a 3410mAh battery with AI battery management.