Oppo Reno 2 Series New Renders Leaked: India Pricing Tipped

Oppo recently teased its second-generation Reno series online which is expected to launch sometime soon in India. Now, the renders and pricing of the upcoming series have surfaced online. Going by the information, the latest series will consist of three different models and will go official on August 28, 2019. Details are as follows:

Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2F, Reno 2Z Leaked Renders:

Oppo is said to launch the Reno 2Z and Reno 2F besides the standard Reno 2 in its upcoming flagship series. A report from MySmartPrice corroborates with the previously teased quad-camera module with 20x zoom.

This means the upcoming series will be well equipped for photography. Moreover, the Chinese manufacturer is also expected to launch five more handsets in the affordable 'A' series.

As for the specifications, the Oppo Reno 2 is said to run on a Snapdragon 730G chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will ship with Android Pie-based Color OS 6.1 interface. The handset will likely sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

There will be an in-display fingerprint reader and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The device might offer more RAM and storage configurations but nothing is confirmed yet. For optics, the Reno 2 will be equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 5X hybrid zoom and 2MP depth sensor.

The handset will come with its signature shark fin pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP sensor and a "soft light flash". The handset will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.

The Oppo Reno 2F, on the other hand, will ship with the same AMOLED display panel as the Reno 2 with a fingerprint scanner and FHD+ resolution. What's different here is the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Optics are also same on the Reno 2F as the Reno 2 which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is not much information available about the Reno 2F besides a 48MP Primary Samsung sensor.

Oppo Reno 2 Series Pricing Details:

The Oppo Reno 2 is expected to be priced below Rs. 35,000, while the Reno 2Z might be priced under Rs. 25,000. The Reno 2F will be the affordable variant priced under Rs. 20,000. The leaked renders and pricing suggest Oppo has buckled up to grab a piece in the premium segment as well.

The upcoming Reno series seems a good example of potent hardware and reasonable price tag. It would be interesting to see if the Reno 2 series gives the brand a fair chance against its rivals.

