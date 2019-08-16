Oppo Reno 2 With 20x Digital Zoom Quad Cameras India Launch Confirmed For August 28 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has revealed the launch date of its second-generation Reno device in India. The Reno 2 smartphone is going official this month along with its signature shark fin pop-up selfie camera. The device comes as a successor to the Reno and has been tipped to offer some top-of-the-line features. Following are the details:

Oppo Reno India Launch Information:

Oppo has teased the upcoming smartphone's launch for August 28 highlighting the word "Series". This suggests the company might introduce more than one model of the Reno 2. The second variant will likely be the Reno 2 Pro. The company has also teased a quad-camera setup with 20x zoom indicating a photography-centric smartphone in the making.

Notably, Oppo will be launching the device first in India before making it available for the global markets. This shows that the company sees India as one of the most potent markets.

As of now, Oppo has not revealed much about the handset beside the cameras and the launch date. Also, the leaks and rumors surrounding the handset are also scarce. But, the vertically stacked quad-camera setup and the shark fin pop-up selfie camera are visible in the teaser.

Also, the company seems to have ditched the Reno 10x zoom-like periscope camera on the Reno 2 to make room for 20x optical zoom setup.

Oppo Reno 2 Rumored Specifications:

The leaked renders hints a FullView 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The quad-camera module is said to pack a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor accompanied by a 13MP telephoto sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Besides, a 4065mAh battery supported by VOOC flash charge is expected to fuel the device.

What Do We Think Of the Upcoming Oppo Flagship?

Oppo had a successful run with the launch of Reno 10x Zoom earlier this year. Keeping its success in mind, the Chinese manufacturer seems to have introduced some major upgrades in its upcoming series.

With 20x digital zoom, the Reno 2 is expected to enhance the imaging experience which will be the USP of this handset. It would be interesting to see which processor the company uses to complement the remaining high-end hardware on the device.

Best Mobiles in India