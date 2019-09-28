Oppo Reno 2F India Pricing And Sale Date Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno 2 series was announced last month with the launch of the Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and the Reno 2F. While the Reno 2 and the Reno 2Z have gone up for sale, the Reno 2F is yet to be available for purchase. Now, the pricing and availability of the device have been revealed. Details are as follows:

Oppo Reno 2F India Price And Sale Details

The Oppo Reno 2F has been priced at Rs. 25,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. You can choose from Lake Green and Sky Blue colors. It will be up for pre-orders on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale starting September 28th to October 4. The official sale starts on September 4 both at online and offline retail stores in the country.

The device will be available with a bunch of offers on the e-commerce platform including a 10 percent cashback for the HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders. If you are pre-booking the device, then you will receive Rs. 4,000 extra exchange bonus and no-cost EMI for up to nine months.

The Reliance Jio consumers will get 100 percent additional data on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans. Airtel users will get double data benefits and unlimited calling with Rs. 249 plans. You can also avail a Complete damage protection plan on the new purchase.

Oppo Reno 2F Specifications And Features

The Oppo Reno 2F offers a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is no notch and it offers a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. For optics, the device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera.

The rear-camera setup is equipped with a 48MP Samsung GM1 primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor (119-degree FoV), a 2MP depth, and a 2MP Mono sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the motorized camera houses a 16MP sensor. It ships with Android Pie layered with Color OS 6.1 skin. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

