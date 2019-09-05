Oppo Reno 2Z First Online Sale Starts September 6 At 12PM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's second-generation Reno series consisting of the Reno 2, Reno 2Z, and Reno 2F, went official last month in India. The Reno 2Zz is a trimmed down variant of the standard Reno 2 slated to go on sale starting September 6. The quad-camera device will be available for purchase online. Details are as follows:

Oppo Reno 2Z First Sale Price And Offer Details:

Oppo Reno 2Z will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. The device comes in single RAM and storage variant - 8GB RAM+ 256GB onboard storage priced at Rs. 29,990. You can choose from two different color options - Luminous Black and Sky White.

Coming to the offers, you can avail 10 percent cashback if buying the device via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. There is an additional 100 percent data offered on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 Reliance Jio prepaid plans. Airtel subscribers will get double data and unlimited calling options, while the Vodafone Idea users can avail up to 250GB additional data on Rs. 255 prepaid plans.

Features Offered By The Reno 2Z:

The Reno 2Z is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup that packs a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Instead of the shark-fin pop-up camera, the device features a standard elevating selfie camera setup with a 16MP sensor.

The device sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 SoC clubbed with PowerVR GM9446 GPU and 8GB RAM. It offers 256GB onboard storage and runs on Android Pie-based Color OS 6.1 skin. A 4,000mAh battery backs up the unit supported by VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

