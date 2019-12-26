Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Video Teaser Reveals Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo seems to be all set to take the wraps off the next-generation models in the Reno series with the launch of the Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro. The launch of these smartphones is all set to happen in the next few hours. In the meantime, the company has shared an official teaser that highlights the key features of the Pro variant.

The teaser video from Oppo highlights all the details that the company has teased earlier regarding the upcoming smartphone. It shows the full-screen design and the punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen to house the selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser

Well, the official Oppo Reno 3 Pro teaser highlights the narrow bezel around the display and the higher screen-to-body ratio. This is something that we have seen in many smartphones launched of late. At its rear, the device seems to arrive with a gradient color scheme, which makes it look stunning and attractive.

Going by the previous leaks, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro seems to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear. And, the company has also confirmed that the smartphone will measure 7.7 mm thick. It is believed to arrive with 5G connectivity support as well.

When it comes to its key specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 5G seems to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. On the other hand, the Pro variant is said to feature a FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and 90Hz refresh rate. Both these smartphones are to use an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the Reno 3 5G gets the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, confirmed the company's official listing, the Reno 3 Pro 5G could arrive with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, which was launched recently by Qualcomm.

Expected Price Of Reno 3 Smartphones

As per the price leak earlier this month, the Oppo Reno 3 5G is likely to be priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 32,000) for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 3599 yuan (approx. Rs. 36,000) for the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

And, the Reno 3 Pro 5G is likely to cost 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant and 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant.

