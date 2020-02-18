Oppo Reno 3 Pro TV Commercial Video Reveals Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo's third-generation Reno smartphone dubbed Reno 3 Pro is debuting on March 2 in India. Ahead of its arrival, the handset has been spotted online via numerous leaks and also on e-commerce platforms. Now, a TV commercial of the device has revealed its design in its full glory.

We already know by now that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will arrive with a pill-shaped selfie camera notch housing two sensors. It will be the world's first smartphone to be equipped with a 44MP dual-punch selfie camera module. The same has now been reiterated via the TV advertisement video.

The handset is seen flaunting a gradient rear-panel in a bluish shade and has four-cameras positioned vertically on the top-left. It seems the primary difference in the design of the Reno 3 Pro compared to the Chinese model is the presence of dual-selfie snapper. The USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen on the bottom panel. The volume keys are placed on the right, while the left panel accommodates the power key.

The Reno 3 Pro was recently spotted at an Indian retail store and its image was shared online. The design which the previous leak tipped is similar to what the new TV commercial shows. It is said to launch with an OLED display measuring 6.5-inches with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an HDR10+ certified display that will offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with 5G capabilities in China and is launched with the Snapdragon 765G processor. But, it is likely to come void of 5G connectivity in India and support the standard 4G network. The company might launch the device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and ship it with an Android 10-based Color OS user interface.

For optics, it is expected to pack a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP wide-angle-sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The device is said to make use of a 4,025 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

