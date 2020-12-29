Just In
Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G With 30W Fast Charging Visits 3C Website
Oppo recently announced its Reno 5 series including the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and the Reno 5 Pro+. Now, the company is prepping up to introduce another handset called the Reno 5 Lite 5G in the series. An Oppo smartphone with model number PELM00 visited China's 3C website, suggesting the charger of the phone will have a model number VC56HACH, which is speculated to be the 30W VOOC 4.0 charger brick. The certification listing does not reveal the device name; however, a report by MyFixGuide claims the handset will be Reno 5 Lite 5G.
Additionally, a report by GSMArena notes, Oppo has a plan to launch all price categories models under the Reno 5 series. Besides, the alleged Oppo Reno 5 Lite 5G is expected to be a cheaper version of the series. As of now, Oppo has not shared any word on this.
On the other hand, the Pro model recently received BIS certification, hinting India launch soon. However, there are no details on whether the other two models will arrive in the country. Further, the launch is tipped for January 2021.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro launched in China starts at CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs. 38,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model. In terms of features, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G offers 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top.
For cameras, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait lens. Upfront, the phone features a 32MP front-facing camera. Lastly, a 4,350 mAh battery unit fuels the device.
