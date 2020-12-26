Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Gets BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G India launch could take place soon as the handset has recently received BIS certification. The handset with model number CPH2201 was spotted on the BIS listing by tipster Mukul Sharma. Previously, the tipster also claimed in his post the Indian variant of the Reno5 Pro 5G will also run the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Besides, Oppo India's Vice President also hinted the Oppo Reno5 series will arrive soon in the country. The launch can be expected for January 2021; however, we will have to wait for official confirmation on the same. To recall, the Reno5 Pro 5G was originally launched earlier this month in China alongside the Oppo Reno5. The company has recently announced the Reno5 Pro+ 5G. Now, it remains to be seen whether the other two models will arrive alongside the Reno5 Pro 5G or not.

Moreover, the Reno 5 Pro retails for CNY 3,399 (approx. Rs. 38,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model and CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs. 42,750) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It is available in the Chinese market in Glitter Blue, Aurora Blue, and Midnight Black color options.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. For battery, the device packs a 4,350 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

In terms of imaging, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G offers a quad rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and videos, the phone sports a 32MP front-facing camera.

