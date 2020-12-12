Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Launch Set For December 24 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has recently announced the much-awaited Reno 5 series in China. As of now, only the Reno 5 and the Reno Pro are official; the high-end model of the series the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is yet to be unveiled. However, the company has now confirmed that the Plus variant will launch on December 24 in China.

Besides, the company has also shared the first glimpse of the handset, showing its rear camera setup. Moreover, the teaser shared by the company has shown the Plus variant will be available in two color variants and the rear side will have "Reno Glow" branding.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Details

According to the teaser, the color option of the Reno 5 Pro+ will include a grey shade and another is a combination of green and blue shades. As per features are concerned, the handset will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Besides, the display is said to come with 90Hz refresh rate support and there might be a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. Under the hood, it is likely to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.

For battery, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is likely to pack a 4500 mAh battery with the company's 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology support. Furthermore, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ is said to offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for photography. If the rumor turns out to be true, the Reno 5 Pro+ will be the first smartphone with a 50MP camera. Other sensors of the handset might include a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 13MP telephoto camera and a 2MP camera.

Meanwhile, Oppo India has teased the arrival of the Oppo Reno 5 series in India. However, shared information by the company has not specified any model name.

