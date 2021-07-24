Oppo Reno 6 5G Pre-order Goes Live In India; Sale Scheduled For July 29 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno 6 was launched last week alongside the Reno 6 Pro. The Pro model is already available for purchase in the country, while the standard Oppo Reno 6 will go on sale starting July 29. Now, the pre-order of the handset has gone live on Flipkart and Oppo online store. It is important to note that the Reno 6 5G is the first Dimensity 900-powered phone in the country.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Price And Offers

The Oppo Reno 6 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 29,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. During the sale, buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 using HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Banks' credit/debit card EMI transactions. So, you can get the phone at Rs. 26,990. There's also a no-cost EMI option for 12 months. Further, the Reno 6 5G will be available in two color variants - Aurora and Stellar Black.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Features

The Oppo Reno 6 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) flat AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that also supports a microSD slot.

Moreover, the handset runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout. Lastly, the Reno 6 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

Oppo Reno 6 5G: Worth Buying

The Reno 6 5G can be a good choice for those who are looking for a premium design and the slimmest phone. Another plus point is 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging that takes just 28 minutes to charge 100 percent battery. In the same price range, the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 and the Poco F3 GT can also be good alternatives to the Oppo Reno 6 5G.

