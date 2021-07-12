Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Announcement News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is launching the Reno 6 series comprising the Reno 6 and the 6 Pro on July 14 in the country. We already know the features of these smartphones as they were originally launched back in May. Besides, the Flipkart microsite has also confirmed a few features of the upcoming handsets. Now, an unboxing video of the Pro model was spotted on YouTube which reveals the features and price of the handset in India.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G India Price Leaked

The unboxing video of the Reno 6 Pro has been shared by Satzomake Unbox YouTuber. However, the video is currently showing unavailable. The phone is seen in Aurora Blue color and the retail box reveals the 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage model of the Reno 6 Pro will cost in India at Rs. 46,990. The phone is also expected to come with an 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Details

As far as features are concerned, the retail packaging of the Reno 6 Pro reveals the Indian variant will share similar features to the Chinese model. To recall, the Reno 6 Pro has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Running Android 11-based ColorOS skin on top, the Reno 6 Pro comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

There is a 64MP quad-camera module at the rear and the main sensor is assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, the handset features a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, the device supports multiple 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C ports.

Apart from this, the Flipkart listing has confirmed the phone will be available in Aurora Blue and Stellar Black color options. A five minutes charge will give 4 hours of playback time. Besides, the smartphone will offer industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video, and real-time professional video editing features.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G: What We Think

Considering the leaked price, we can say the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G can beat other flagship models. The camera features will be a plus point for the handset. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC is also available in some mid-range devices like the Realme X7 Max 5G. So, it might be a drawback for the Reno 6 Pro in this price range.

