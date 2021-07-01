Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G India Launch Scheduled For July 14; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to unveil the most awaited Reno 6 series on July 14 in India. The brand has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 6 5G and the Reno 6 Pro 5G are launching in the country. Besides, the Flipkart availability for the both handsets has already been confirmed. The launch of the upcoming Oppo smartphones will be live-streamed on July 14 at 3 PM via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G: What's New?

The key highlight of the upcoming Reno 6 series will be its camera features. The smartphones will offer industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video, and real-time professional video editing features.

Both front and rear cameras of the smartphones will support the Bokeh Flare Portrait feature, video stabilization, and video beautification features. There will also be a cinematic Bokeh Flare effect that will capture professional-quality videos. Other features will include Focus Tracking, Color Temperature sensor, Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System, and AI Palette.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G Specifications

Apart from the impressive camera features, the smartphones also come with good hardware features. To recall, both models were originally launched back in May alongside the Reno 6 Pro+ model. However, there is no info regarding the Reno 6 Pro+ India launch.

The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. A 4,300 mAh battery fuels the handset along with 65W fast-charging support. There is a triple camera setup at the back including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the Oppo Reno 6 has a 32MP front-facing camera.

On the other hand, the Reno 6 Pro sports a slightly larger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution. The Pro model gets power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging, 64MP triple rear cameras, 32 selfie camera, and among others.

Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro 5G: What We Think

As of now, there are no details regarding the India price. Considering the Chinese price, we expect the price could start at around Rs. 30,000. We will suggest you to take this as speculations until the official announcement. However, we can say the upcoming smartphones with a great camera and hardware features are going to be the tough competitors for the other mid-range smartphones.

