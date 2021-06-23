More Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specs Come To Light News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Oppo is gearing up to take the wraps off an upcoming smartphone - the Oppo Reno 6Z. This device follows the recent announcement of the Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ in the series in the company's home market China. Given that the next smartphone in the Reno 6 series is following suit, several leaks and speculations are hitting the web revealing what we can expect.

A few days back, the Oppo Reno 6Z surfaced on the SIRIM certification database revealing some of its key specs and a Twitter-based tipster shared a few key specs. Now, the same tipster, Abhishek Yadav has taken to Twitter to reveal further specifications of the Oppo Reno 6Z. However, these are based on speculations and an official confirmation is pending.

Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specs Leak

Previously, the tipster claimed that the Oppo Reno 6Z could make use of a MediaTek Dimensity 800u SoC. Also, it was hinted that the processor could be teamed up with a battery that supports 30W fast charging and the device might flaunt a display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Now, this tipster has tweeted a few hours back that the Oppo Reno 6Z could arrive in two color options. Also, he states that it will be launched with Android 11 OS topped with ColorOS 11.1 out-of-the-box. The upcoming Oppo smartphone in question is believed to adorn a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display topped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. This is not in line with the previous leak but we can expect support for variable refresh rates as seen in a few offerings.

Furthermore, the tweet goes on to state that the Oppo Reno 6Z might use 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. While the other storage options are not known, it looks like we can expect further storage options to also be launched. A 4310mAh battery appears to fuel the Oppo Reno 6Z along with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

For imaging, it is believed that the smartphone could arrive with a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, the screen will house a 32MP selfie camera sensor, tips the tweet. However, it notes that we need to take these leaked specifications of the Oppo Reno 6Z with a grain of salt.

