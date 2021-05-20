Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro+ Renders Hit The Web: What's The Difference News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this week, Oppo announced that the Reno6 series of smartphones will be unveiled in the company's home market China on May 27. Already, the Chinese retailer sites including JD.com, Suning, etc. have listed the Reno6 series smartphones - Reno6 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, and Reno6 Pro+5G for pre-booking. These listings show both the key specifications and official renders of the Oppo Reno6 series.

Oppo Reno6 Series Renders

The renders show that the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones will arrive in three color options - Summer Harumi, Night Sea, and Galaxy Dream. These phones have identical rear camera design with rectangle-shaped camera arrangements with three sensors and an LED flash unit. While the Reno6 appears to flaunt a flat display, the Reno6 Pro seems to have curved edges.

Moving on to the Reno6 Pro+ 5G, the smartphone appears to make use of a curved edge display, a quad-camera setup with a relatively different setup. This smartphone is believed to come in Summer Harumi and Moon Sea color options. All three smartphones in the Oppo Reno6 series will come in two storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

Oppo Reno6 Series Rumored Specs

While the Reno6 series is all set to be unveiled on May 27 in China, we have already come across several reports and speculations regarding these smartphones. Going by the listing by the online retailers, the Reno6 is said to flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED display while the Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ could adorn a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. These smartphones are likely to have a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

Furthermore, the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ could be equipped with a Dimensity 900 SoC, Dimensity 1200 SoC, and Snapdragon 870 chipset respectively. These upcoming Oppo smartphones might be fueled by a 4500mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

On the imaging front, the Oppo Reno6 trio is expected to arrive with a 32MP selfie camera setup. At the rear, the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are likely to feature a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary sensor and a 2MP fourth camera sensor. The Reno6 Pro+ is said to flaunt a different camera arrangement with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary camera sensor, a 13MP tertiary camera lens and a 2MP fourth lens.

Once these upcoming Oppo smartphones are out, we can expect them to compete against other upper mid-range and premium 5G smartphones in the market. These will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 9 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and other devices. We will get to further details when these smartphones see the light of the day.

Best Mobiles in India