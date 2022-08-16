Oppo Reno 8 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC Goes Official; Is It Coming To India Soon? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Earlier this year in May, Oppo introduced its latest Reno series of smartphones called the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and the Reno 8 Pro+. Out of these, the Oppo Reno 8 5G and the Reno 8 Pro 5G were launched in the Indian market in July. Now, the company has introduced a 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 8 in Indonesia.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Offers Slightly Different Design Than 5G Models

The Oppo Reno 8 4G smartphone offers a slightly different design than its 5G counterparts. The toned-down variant comes with a punch-hole display with minimal bezels to house the selfie camera. There's a square primary camera module on the back, which houses three cameras. The fingerprint sensor of the smartphone is placed under the screen. The software department includes ColorOS 12.1 that's based on Android 12.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Display, Processor, Camera, Battery Specs

Coming to the other features, the Oppo Reno 8 4G model offers a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The screen provides full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. The device also supports up to 5GB of virtual RAM expansion feature, which utilizes the internal memory to be used as extra RAM.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 8 4G offers a 64MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP macro shooter, a 2MP monochrome lens, and an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device provides a 32MP snapper. The connectivity features of the 4G phone are standard, while a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps it running.

Oppo Reno 8 4G Coming To India?

The Oppo Reno 8 4G carries a price tag of around Rs. 26,800. The smartphone will be available in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black color variants in Indonesia. As of now, there's no word regarding the global launch of the Reno 8. However, since the company has already released the 5G versions of the Reno 8 in India, we can expect it to be launched in the country in the coming weeks.

