Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64MP Triple Cameras Goes Official

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G smartphone has been quietly introduced in Spain. The phone has arrived as a mid-range offering featuring a punch-hole design, a triple primary camera module, the Snapdragon 695 processor, and a beefy battery with fast charging support. The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G is the fourth smartphone in the Reno 8 series, which was introduced last month.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Design, Display Features

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite comes with a small hole in the screen, which is placed in the top-left corner. At the rear, the device has a square camera module, which houses the three cameras and the LED flash unit. For security, the phone is equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also gets a 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom alongside the speaker grille and the USB Type-C charging port.

Oppo has equipped the Reno 8 Lite 5G with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The device provides full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen refresh rate is quite low for the hefty price tag of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Processor, Memory, Camera, Battery Specs

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset also supports the RAM expansion functionality of up to 5GB. The smartphone boots ColorOS 12 out-of-the-box, which is based on Android 12.

The Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G gets a 64MP main camera on the back, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

The Reno 8 Lite 5G has been priced at 429 Euros, which roughly translates into Rs. 35,700 in the Indian currency. The device comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum color variants. As of now, there's no word regarding its global launch.

Oppo K10 5G Is Launching In India On June 8

For Indian consumers, Oppo is all set to launch the K10 5G smartphone on June 8. The phone will be arriving with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage. The device is said to offer a 6.5-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 48MP dual-camera setup on the back, and an 8MP selfie snapper. The phone will be going on sale via Flipkart soon after the launch.

