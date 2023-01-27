Oppo Reno 8T 4G Confirmed To Launch On February 8: Features Detailed News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

There have been a lot of leaks and rumors surrounding the Oppo Reno 8T series lately. The series is initially confirmed to debut with two models, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G and Oppo Reno 8T 5G. Oppo has now confirmed the launch date of the Oppo Reno 8T 4G in the Philippines market. The smartphone will be revealed on February 8, 2023, in the country.

Oppo Philippines has released a video teaser of the Oppo Reno 8T 4G providing a glimpse of its design apart from revealing the launch date. Let's take a look at its design below.

Oppo Reno 8T 4G: Teaser

The official Oppo Reno 8T teaser confirms that the smartphone will be offered in two color options- Black and Orange. The smartphone was seen flaunting the same colors in the live images, which were leaked recently.

The orange-colored Oppo Reno 8T seems to be sporting a faux leather finish at the rear, while the black variant gets a matte finish texture at the back. The device gets almost flush-fitted dual circular camera housings on the back panel. It boasts a triple rear camera setup at the rear.

Oppo Reno 8T 4G: Features, Specifications (Rumored)

Some frontal images of the Oppo Reno 8T 4G were also leaked. As per the images, the device gets a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display. The handset comes with a relatively thicker bottom chin bezel.

Furthermore, the images reveal that the 4G model could be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process. The chipset could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

As per the leaked image, the device will sport a 6.43-inch flat-type display. However, it is unknown whether it will be an LCD or an OLED/AMOLED panel. In terms of optics, the device comes with a 100MP+ 2MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. In all likelihood, the main sensor will be a 108MP unit. The Oppo Reno 8T could be equipped with a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.

