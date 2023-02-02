Oppo Reno 8T Series Introduced In Vietnam Ahead Of India Launch On February 3 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Oppo will be introducing its Oppo Reno 8T series in India tomorrow. But, just a day ahead of its India launch, the brand has silently released the devices in the Vietnamese market. The series comprises two smartphones, the Reno 8T 5G and the Reno 8T 4G. Let's take a look at their Vietnamese prices and specifications below.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Reno 8T 4G: Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G flaunts a curved 6.7-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of up to 950 nits. The smartphone is powered by a 5G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

In terms of optics, the Reno 8T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4800mAh battery under the hood coupled with 67W fast charging support.

Talking about the Oppo Reno 8T 4G device, it sports a flat type 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, built on a 6nm fabrication process.

On the optics front, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 100MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front-facing sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh under its hood coupled with 33W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Reno 8T 4G: Price

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes at a starting price of VND 9.9 million (approx. ₹35,000) for the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model. It is offered in Starlight Black and Dawn Gold colorways.

The Oppo Reno 8T 4G is priced at VND 8.49 million (approx. ₹30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is available in Starlight Black and a Sunset Orange color, which has a faux leather finish on its back panel.

