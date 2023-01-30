Realme GT Neo 5 Launch Date Revealed: Check Specs, Features of Flagship Android Smartphone News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Realme has confirmed the official launch date of its upcoming flagship Android smartphone. The Realme GT Neo 5 will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 5G which launched last year. The Chinese smartphone brand has previously confirmed its premium smartphone will support 240W fast charging. Let's look at all the available details about the Realme GT Neo 5 before it launches in the next few weeks.

Realme GT Neo 5 To Launch In February

Realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu confirmed the Realme GT Neo 5 will launch in February. The CMO put up a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. This means the smartphone will first launch in China next month. There's no official confirmation about when the Realme GT Neo 5 will launch outside China. The Realme GT Neo 3 5G is available outside the country. Hence, its successor could debut in international markets, including India.

Previous reports have suggested the Realme GT Neo 5 will launch at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, between February 27 and March 2. In other words, Realme was expected to offer the smartphone in multiple markets outside China, but that doesn't seem to be the case. However, the latest teaser poster does confirm the device will support 240w wired fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 5 Rumored Specifications, Features

Realme hasn't offered a lot of details. However, multiple leaks have revealed most of the key specifications and features of the Realme GT Neo 5. Moreover, the smartphone has appeared on benchmarking and certification websites.

The Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme GT Neo 5 is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 16GB of RAM. Specifically speaking, the chipset in the phone appears to have a prime core with a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz, three cores clocked at 2.50GHz, and four cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The device being tested was running Android 13.

The Realme GT Neo 5 will reportedly feature a 6.74-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1,240 x 2,722 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to flaunt a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX90 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There would be a 16MP camera on the front for face unlock, video calls, and selfies.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumored to pack a 5000mAh battery that will charge in minutes if recharged using a 240W SuperVOOC fast charger. Incidentally, Realme has teased the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 in India but hasn't confirmed any timeline.

