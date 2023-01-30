Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Confirmed: Here’s Everything We Know News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Oppo has confirmed the Oppo Reno 8T will launch in India. The Chinese smartphone brand had deployed a marketing campaign with actor Ranbir Kapoor to cleverly introduce the Android smartphone. Oppo claims the smartphone will offer a "perfect balance between immersive visuals and a relaxed grip for an all-around premium experience." The midrange Oppo phone is yet to launch in international markets, but key specifications are already known via leaks.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G To Launch In India On February 3, 2023

Oppo has confirmed the Reno 8T 5G will launch in India on February 3, 2023. As implied from the name of the smartphone, the Reno 8T 5G would be positioned above the Reno 8 5G in India.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will be the third smartphone in the lineup in India. The Oppo Reno 8 and the Oppo Reno 8 Pro are the other two devices in the lineup. Incidentally, there is a 4G and a 5G variant of the Oppo Reno 8, of which the 4G-only model is powered by Snapdragon 680. The 5G-enabled version is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

Just in case you’ve missed it, #RanbirKapoor hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T 😉🔥



The new OPPO RENO 8T strikes the perfect balance between immersive visuals & a relaxed grip for an all-round premium experience ⚡️



Releasing Feb 3rd.#AStepAbove pic.twitter.com/8PBUZpZgrt — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 29, 2023

Coming back to the Oppo Reno 8T, the smartphone will launch in the Philippines and India on February 8, 2023. However, the Philippines market will reportedly get the 4G-only variant of the smartphone, while the Indian market will get the 5G-enabled model.

Oppo has been silent on the exact specifications and features of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G. The brand should reveal the details and pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G Expected Specifications, Features

In the promotional material, Oppo claims that the Reno 8T 5G will offer a "perfect balance between immersive visuals and a relaxed grip for an all-around premium experience." This suggests the smartphone will have a curved display. Previous leaks about the smartphone claim the display is 6.7-inch tall with a Full HD+ resolution.

Oppo released a teaser video of the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which revealed the device has a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the screen. The handset comes with a rather thick bottom bezel.

According to multiple leaks, the Oppo Reno 8T 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP main camera. However, the phone may feature a 2MP microscope camera and a 2MP depth sensor instead of an ultra-wide lens, which is now commonplace in a triple camera setup. The hole-punch cutout in the display will house a 32MP front-facing camera.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G should pack a 4800mAh battery, supporting 67W wired fast charging. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner but lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. Buyers must charge the phone and connect headphones to the USB Type-C 2.0 port at the bottom.

The Reno 8T 5G should boot Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box. Although Oppo has been silent about the pricing, some reports suggest, the brand could price the device slightly below the ₹30,000 mark.

