Oppo Reno4 Pro Launched In India For Rs. 34,990, Sale Debuts August 5

As expected, the Oppo Reno4 Pro has been launched in India. The new smartphone is the sequel to the Oppo Reno3 Pro that was launched in March. The device went official in June in the company's home market China along with many notable highlights. The Oppo Reno4 Pro include the brand's proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology.

Oppo Reno4 Pro Price In India

Oppo Reno4 Pro has been launched in a lone variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and it is priced at Rs. 34,990. The device has been launched in two color options - Starry Night and Silky White. It has been announced that the smartphone will go on sale from August 5 via the online and offline retail stores across the country.

Oppo Reno4 Pro Launch Offers

Oppo Reno4 Pro comes bundled offers such as 10% cashback on select bank partners, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI payment options up to nine months. Oppo has announced the availability of 1,000 unique gift boxes of the Reno4 Pro that is available for pre-orders via Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo Reno4 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno4 Pro bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ 3D Borderless Sense Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. At its core, the smartphone flaunts an octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and a Multi-cooling system along with a combination of graphite sheet, graphite tube, cooper foil for improved dissipation heat.

The smartphone boots Android 10 topped with ColorOS 7.2 with all the latest features. For imaging, the Oppo Reno4 Pro makes use of a quad-camera setup along with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a fourth 2MP mono sensor. A 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Furthermore, the camera features include Night Flare Portrait, AI Color Portrait, an Ultra Dark Mode to deliver an improved camera experience. The smartphone comes with support for 960fps AI slow-motion video recording option at 720p resolution. The selfie camera sensor features an Ultra Night Selfie Mode and EIS as well.

On the connectivity front, the Oppo Reno4 Pro makes use of a dedicated microSD card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. A 4000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology. This battery is said to power the device for 77 minutes even at 5% of battery power.

