Oppo Reno 4 Pro’s Indian Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 4 Pro in India on July 31. Previously, the company mentioned that the handset will feature some local features for Indian users. Now, according to the latest leak details, the device will also come with a quad-rear camera module and will not support the 5G network. Moreover, the price of the device has been revealed ahead of its launch.

A Twitter post via Abhishek Yadav reveals the price of the Reno 4 Pro 4G would be Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage model. He further states that the device will compete against the Vivo X50 and the Samsung Galaxy A71s. The launch event will take place on July 31 at 12:30 pm. The handset will, however, go on sale on August 5.

What Are The Specifications Of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

To recall, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro was launched in China in June. It offers a 6.5-inch curved display which named '3D Borderless Sense Screen' and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset whereas the Indian variant will pack Snapdragon 720G processor. The device packs a 4,020 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. In terms of optics, the quad-rear camera comes with a 48MP primary sensor and it has a 32MP selfie shooter.

Alternative To Oppo Reno 4 Pro

If the phone comes with the price mentioned in the post, then it will compete with the likes of Vivo X50 and the Galaxy A71s. In terms of camera, the Vivo X50, and the Reno 4 Pro both devices feature 48MP primary lens, whereas the Galaxy A71s rumored to pack 64MP primary sensor. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max packs the Snapdragon 720G processor despite being an entry-level phone. One of the selling points of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro would surely be the massive 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India