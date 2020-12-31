Just In
Oppo Reno5 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC Goes Official; Features, Price
Oppo announced the Reno5 5G earlier this month alongside the Pro variant. Now, the company has introduced the 4G variant of the Oppo Reno 5 in Vietnam with slight changes including processor, camera, battery. The price of the Reno5 4G has been set at VND 8,690,000, which roughly translates to Rs 27,542 in Indian currency. It will be available in Starry Black and Fantasy White color option. As of now, there are no details regarding the international availability of the Oppo Reno5 4G.
Oppo Reno5 4G Features
In terms of specification, the Oppo Reno5 4G sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC which powers the 5G variant.
Coming to the battery, the smartphone gets its fuel from a 4310 mAh battery with 50W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support, while the Reno5 5G model supports 65W charging.
In terms of camera, the phone features a quad lens setup at the back consisting of a 64MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 2MP macro and mono sensors.
Upfront, the 4G variant offers a 44MP front sensor instead of a 32MP camera. Software-wise it runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 and also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options of the Reno5 4G include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GNSS, dual-SIM, and USB Type-C port for charging.
Moreover, the company is gearing up to launch the Reno5 Pro in the country which also recently received BIS certification. However, it remains to be seen whether the 4G model will arrive.
